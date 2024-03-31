Life Planning Partners Inc Purchases New Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Life Planning Partners Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 53.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 283,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 98,655 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,471,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 237,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after buying an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,321,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

AVES stock remained flat at $47.39 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $48.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average is $44.93.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

