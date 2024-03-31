Life Planning Partners Inc Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $386,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $17,943,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period.

VTES stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,539. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day moving average is $100.27. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $101.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

