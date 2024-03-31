Life Planning Partners Inc Takes $1.50 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Life Planning Partners Inc owned about 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 418.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SLQD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.22. 573,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,667. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.67.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

