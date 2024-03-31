Life Planning Partners Inc Takes $1.89 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VB stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.59. 828,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,638. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.