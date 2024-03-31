Life Planning Partners Inc Takes $175,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,785,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,745,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $76.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,642. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average is $76.12. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2043 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.