Life Planning Partners Inc Takes $625,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after buying an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $162.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,574,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,959. The stock has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.87.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

