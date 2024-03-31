Life Planning Partners Inc Takes Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1,650.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.80. 109,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,890. The company has a market cap of $825.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.72. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $57.01.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

