Lifeway Foods’ (LWAY) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their market perform rating on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lifeway Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $252.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.29. Lifeway Foods has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $46,609.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,271,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,090,868.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pol Sikar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,523.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $46,609.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,271,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,868.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,684. 31.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 107.9% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 322,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

