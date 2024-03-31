Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Noble Financial reissued a market perform rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Wednesday.
Lifeway Foods Stock Performance
In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $155,154.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,413,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,136,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lifeway Foods news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $172,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,117,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,477,305.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $155,154.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,413,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,136,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,684 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 656.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
