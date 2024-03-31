Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $510.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $482.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $448.93.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $464.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $223.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. Linde has a 1 year low of $348.38 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $440.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

