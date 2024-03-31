Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

BA traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.99. 4,471,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,320,370. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.59. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

