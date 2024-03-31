Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,952 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. 33,461,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,692,152. The company has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

