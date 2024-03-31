Lountzis Asset Management LLC Has $9.03 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown comprises 4.9% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $9,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO opened at $87.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.57.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

