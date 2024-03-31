Lountzis Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth $16,669,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $2,943,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Greif by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,108,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greif by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Treasurer Anthony John Krabill acquired 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,024.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the treasurer now directly owns 1,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,211.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Treasurer Anthony John Krabill acquired 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,024.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the treasurer now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,211.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ole G. Rosgaard acquired 4,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $315,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 35,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,331 and sold 6,000 shares valued at $384,620. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Greif Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GEF opened at $69.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average of $65.09.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

