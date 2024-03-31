Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.60.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $254.73. 2,631,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,543. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.60 and a 200-day moving average of $216.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

