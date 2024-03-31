Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Earns Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $270.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an average rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $251.60.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $254.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.41. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies



Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.



