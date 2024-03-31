Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.80 to $3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Down 18.2 %

Shares of LUCD stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.73.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 8,334.14% and a negative net margin of 2,169.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lucid Diagnostics will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 39.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc, a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company, focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma in the United States. The company's flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients.

