Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $16.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.56.

LUNMF stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.0666 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 81.25%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

