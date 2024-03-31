Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$16.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$12.00.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$12.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.59.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$13.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.40. The company has a market cap of C$10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.81. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Mining

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. Company insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.