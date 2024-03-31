LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the February 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $5.03 on Friday. LY has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LY had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that LY will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

