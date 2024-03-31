MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MAG. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.50 price objective (down from $19.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.13. MAG Silver has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $14.42.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

