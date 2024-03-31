MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$19.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MAG. TD Securities reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.69.
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
