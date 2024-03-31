MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$19.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MAG. TD Securities reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.69.

MAG stock opened at C$14.29 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$11.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 15.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

