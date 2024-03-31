MagnetGold Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $34.41 million and $1,339.01 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

