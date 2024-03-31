Mainsail Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF accounts for 2.1% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC owned about 0.98% of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 97.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Get Invesco Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

PBJ stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,869. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $290.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.