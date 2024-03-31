Mainsail Financial Group LLC Buys 1,438 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IJS traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,075. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.89.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

