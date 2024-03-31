Mainsail Financial Group LLC Buys 1,440 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,029. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

