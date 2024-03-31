Mainsail Financial Group LLC Buys 2,316 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. First Trust Water ETF comprises about 3.0% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust Water ETF worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.10. 28,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,740. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $102.55. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.32.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

