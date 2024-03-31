Mainsail Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 692.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,055 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF comprises about 6.8% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC owned about 1.30% of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

NYSEARCA:JVAL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.62. 52,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,050. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

