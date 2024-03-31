Mainsail Financial Group LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. First Trust Water ETF comprises about 3.0% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC owned about 0.26% of First Trust Water ETF worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51,616 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,169,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 273,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after buying an additional 42,869 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $102.10. 28,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,740. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $102.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

