Mainsail Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,260 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.0% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.69.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.89. 21,047,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,683,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a PE ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $122.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day moving average is $81.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $585,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $54,506,605.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,890 shares of company stock worth $26,952,017 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

