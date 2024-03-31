Mainsail Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,213 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.5% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,778. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.68. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

