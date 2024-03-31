Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Trimmed by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 32,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 18,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.09.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $4.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,064,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,451. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $203.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

