Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.88. 12,473,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,745,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of -65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,260.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $8,983,290 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

