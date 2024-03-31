Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a $91.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.75.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $70.88 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,000 shares of company stock worth $8,983,290 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

