Masco (NYSE:MAS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MAS. Citigroup began coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.92.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. Masco has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Masco news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Masco by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Masco by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

