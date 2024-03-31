Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,010 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 2.18% of Materion worth $58,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Materion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,614,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Materion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $14,780,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materion by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 675,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,819,000 after purchasing an additional 86,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 79.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 59,430 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Materion alerts:

Insider Activity at Materion

In other Materion news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total transaction of $401,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on Materion from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTRN

Materion Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $131.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $145.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

About Materion

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.