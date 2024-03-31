McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 45 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IVV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $525.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,717,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $400.45 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $507.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

