McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.43.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.82.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 64.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 42,625 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 142,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 179,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 151.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 42,078 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,317,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,682,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

