MetisDAO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.82 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $520.13 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $99.06 or 0.00140397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 97.55033455 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $20,209,149.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

