MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. MillerKnoll has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $31.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $872.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.55 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 387.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,342,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 285,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 39,811 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.