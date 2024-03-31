Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 2,188 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 1.5 %

KRO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. 269,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,123. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $12.33.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.94 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -176.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.