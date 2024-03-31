Mirador Capital Partners LP Decreases Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,214.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IOO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.41. The stock had a trading volume of 136,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $89.81.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

