Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $63.24. 19,011,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,904,938. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

