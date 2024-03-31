Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $429,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.32. 2,289,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,479. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

