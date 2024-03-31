Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $649,000 Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after buying an additional 748,287 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after purchasing an additional 108,865 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,537,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.39. The stock had a trading volume of 415,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,690. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $59.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.68.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.