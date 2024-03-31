Mirador Capital Partners LP Invests $461,000 in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,811,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,398,000 after buying an additional 193,311 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,550,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,664,000 after buying an additional 1,461,888 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,232,000 after buying an additional 508,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,435,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,312,000 after buying an additional 284,884 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 1,006,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 40,501 shares during the period.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.51. 500,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,317. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

