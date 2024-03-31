Mirador Capital Partners LP Makes New $204,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.5% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $762.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $770.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $681.81. The stock has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.65, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.68 and a 52-week high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

