Mirador Capital Partners LP Makes New $274,000 Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,848,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3065 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

