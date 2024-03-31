Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases Shares of 3,678 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 96,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 217,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.98. 321,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,069. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

