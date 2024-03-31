Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

